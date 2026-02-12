Ukrainian capital Kyiv under 'massive' attack from Russian missiles, officials say
Kyiv faces a massive missile attack from Russia, hitting various buildings. Emergency teams are responding as explosions resound across the city.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a "massive" attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday, with various buildings hit in the assault, officials said.
"A mass attack on the capital is still underway," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
Klitschko said there had been hits on both residential and non-residential buildings on both sides of the Dnipro River bisecting the city. Emergency medical teams had been dispatched.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said at least one hit had been recorded in an eastern suburb.
Reuters witnesses heard explosions resound in the city.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Valentyn Ogirenko; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
