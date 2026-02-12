Kyiv Faces Intense Missile Assault from Russia, Officials Report

Overview of the Missile Attack

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a "massive" attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday, with various buildings hit in the assault, officials said.

Details from Officials

"A mass attack on the capital is still underway," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Emergency Response Actions

Klitschko said there had been hits on both residential and non-residential buildings on both sides of the Dnipro River bisecting the city. Emergency medical teams had been dispatched.

Witness Accounts

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said at least one hit had been recorded in an eastern suburb.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions resound in the city.

