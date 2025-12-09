Home > Headlines > Russian military transport plane crashes northeast of Moscow with seven on board, state TV says
Russian military transport plane crashes northeast of Moscow with seven on board, state TV says

December 9, 2025

MOSCOW, ‌Dec ‍9 (Reuters) - ‌A Russian An-22 ⁠military ‌transport aircraft ⁠has crashed ​in the Ivanovo ‌region ⁠northeast of Moscow ​with seven crew members on ​board, ‍the ​Vesti state television channel reported on ⁠Tuesday.

(Reporting by ​Reuters; Writing by Lucy ‌PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn)

