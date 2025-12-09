Russian military transport plane crashes northeast of Moscow with seven on board, state TV says
Posted on December 9, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Russian An-22 military transport aircraft has crashed in the Ivanovo region northeast of Moscow with seven crew members on board, the Vesti state television channel reported on Tuesday.
