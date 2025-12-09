By Devjyot ‌Ghoshal

BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The threat of tariffs should be not ‍used ‌to pressure Thailand to start talks with Cambodia and halt renewed ⁠border fighting, the Thai foreign minister ‌told Reuters on Tuesday, underlining that it was up to its neighbour to de-escalate the conflict.

After fierce clashes between the Southeast Asian nations in July, ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump successfully intervened by telling leaders of both countries their negotiations ​with Washington for lower trade tariffs rates would ‌be put on hold unless they ⁠stopped fighting.

"We don't think tariffs should be used to pressure Thailand to get back to the joint declaration, to get back ​to a dialogue process," Sihasak Phuangketkeow said in an interview in Bangkok, referring an enhanced ceasefire agreement that was signed in October in Trump's presence.

"You have to separate the issue of Thai-Cambodia relations ​from the ‍issue of the trade ​talks."

Trump has yet to comment on the renewed fighting but an administration official on Monday said the president was "committed to the continued cessation of violence and expects the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honour their commitments to end this conflict".

Sihasak said the current situation with ⁠Cambodia was not conducive for third-party mediation, insisting that Phnom Penh would have to show sincerity and ​make the first move.

"If the other side feels that they want to really end the conflict, then we're waiting to listen to what they have to say," he said.

"What Cambodia ‌can do is stop what they're doing," he added, "and say that they're ready to have talks."

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Martin Petty)