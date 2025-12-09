Headlines
China says it conducted air patrol with Russia in East China Sea, western Pacific
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China and Russia carried out their 10th joint strategic air patrol over the East China Sea and western Pacific on Tuesday, China's defence ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the patrol was under an annual cooperation plan between the two militaries.
The announcement came after South Korea said it had scrambled fighter jets when Chinese and Russian military planes entered and left its air defence zone on Tuesday.
