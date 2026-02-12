Hermes reports 9.8% revenue growth in fourth quarter, beating expectations
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Hermes achieved a 9.8% revenue growth in Q4, surpassing expectations, with strong sales in the US and Japan. The company plans slower price increases in 2026.
PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hermes, which sells handbags for $10,000 and more, on Thursday reported another quarter of steady revenue growth, lifted by strong sales in the United States and Japan, as the group slightly reduces the pace of price hikes this year.
Sales of products including Birkin and Kelly bags, silk scarves and perfume grew by 9.8% in the fourth quarter compared to an analyst consensus compiled by Visible Alpha of 8.4% growth when adjusted for currency swings.
Sales in the Americas region, mainly the United States, rose by 12.1%, beating expectations of around 9%.
"The group is going into 2026 with confidence," said CEO Axel Dumas, adding that this year's price increases would be around 5-6%, down from a 6-7% rate in 2025, attributing the slower pace to currency shifts.
Chiara Battistini, luxury equity analyst at J.P. Morgan, said the price increases Hermes imposes on its deep-pocketed clients this year will be key for the company's growth outlook.
Many of its rivals have tapped the brakes on price hikes due to falling sales.
Revenues in Hermes' leather division, which accounts for most of its profits, grew by 14.6% organically.
Hermes' full-year operating profit came in at 6.57 billion euros ($7.79 billion), reflecting a 41% profit margin, slightly ahead of estimates of a 40% margin. The company said it would pay a dividend of 18 euros per share.
Thanks to its ultra-wealthy clients, who are less affected by inflation, and its large order backlog, Hermes has weathered the luxury sector's ongoing slowdown better than most of its rivals.
($1 = 0.8431 euros)
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Helen Reid and Tomasz Janowski)
Revenue growth refers to the increase in a company's sales over a specific period, typically expressed as a percentage. It indicates how well a company is performing in generating sales.
Operating profit is the profit a company makes from its core business operations, excluding deductions of interest and taxes. It reflects the efficiency of a company's operations.
A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings distributed to shareholders, usually in cash or additional shares. It represents a way for companies to share profits with investors.
The luxury market refers to the segment of the economy that sells high-end goods and services, often characterized by premium pricing and exclusive branding, targeting affluent consumers.
A price increase occurs when a company raises the prices of its products or services. This can be due to various factors, including increased costs or market demand.
Explore more articles in the Finance category