Home > Finance > Polestar secures $600 million loan from majority owner Geely Holding
Finance

Polestar secures $600 million loan from majority owner Geely Holding

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Sweden's Polestar said on Tuesday it has entered ‍into ‌a loan agreement worth up to $600 million with its majority ⁠owner, China's Geely Holding, ‌at a time when the company is grappling with a cash crunch amid a broad slowdown in EV demand.

The shareholder ⁠loan, to be given through Geely's Swedish unit, is "subordinated," which means that ​it does not count towards Polestar's debt ‌covenants, which are set ⁠at $5.5 billion, a spokesperson for the company said, adding that the company is working to secure more equity.

The ​final tranche of $300 million of the loan would require the lender's consent, based on Polestar's future liquidity needs, the company said in a statement.

Like many other EV ​startups, ‍Polestar has burned through ​significant amounts of cash in its push to achieve scale and consistently faced challenges managing its liquidity and debt levels.

Polestar, which has long risked breaching certain debt covenants, has repeatedly negotiated amendments with lenders and agreed with creditors ⁠to revise some of the covenants to remain compliant throughout the year. 

The company ​in June secured a $200 million equity investment from major shareholder PSD Investment, a company controlled by Geely Holding founder Li Shufu. 

Geely also owns Volvo Cars <VOLCARb.ST>, Lotus ‌and other auto brands. 

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City and Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Related Posts
Man, couple who died trying to stop Bondi Beach attackers praised for heroic efforts
Man, couple who died trying to stop Bondi Beach attackers praised for heroic efforts
Analysis-Consumer goods firms cut CEO tenures short in push for growth
Analysis-Consumer goods firms cut CEO tenures short in push for growth
BAE Systems halves stake in Kazakh carrier Air Astana
BAE Systems halves stake in Kazakh carrier Air Astana
Tesla ramps up battery cell investments at German gigafactory
Tesla ramps up battery cell investments at German gigafactory
Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs
Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs
OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion
OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion
US threatens countermeasures on European service providers after EU fines
US threatens countermeasures on European service providers after EU fines
EU drops 2035 combustion engine ban as global EV shift faces reset
EU drops 2035 combustion engine ban as global EV shift faces reset
Volkswagen welcomes EU move to drop combustion engine ban
Volkswagen welcomes EU move to drop combustion engine ban
Incoming Kraft Heinz CEO says he reserves right to improve split
Incoming Kraft Heinz CEO says he reserves right to improve split
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment
Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says

Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says

Auto sector divided as EU unveils plans to undo 2035 combustion engine ban

Auto sector divided as EU unveils plans to undo 2035 combustion engine ban

Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk

Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk

New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays

New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays

Exclusive-California Pizza Kitchen reaches buyout deal, names new leadership

Exclusive-California Pizza Kitchen reaches buyout deal, names new leadership

Greeks protest against low wages ahead of 2026 budget vote

Greeks protest against low wages ahead of 2026 budget vote

AI boom seen lifting chipmaking equipment sales 9% to $126 billion in 2026

AI boom seen lifting chipmaking equipment sales 9% to $126 billion in 2026

New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules

New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules

Exclusive-Swiss firm Barry Callebaut eyes separating cocoa division amid price volatility, sources say

Exclusive-Swiss firm Barry Callebaut eyes separating cocoa division amid price volatility, sources say

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says

EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

Shell greenlights US Gulf waterflood project to boost oil recovery

Shell greenlights US Gulf waterflood project to boost oil recovery

View All Finance Posts
;