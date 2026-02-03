Spain to ban social media access for children under 16
Global Banking and Finance Review
February 3, 2026
February 3, 2026
Spain will ban social media access for children under 16, requiring age verification. The move follows Australia's similar ban and is watched by other countries.
MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spain will ban access to social media for minors under 16 and platforms will be required to implement age verification systems, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
"Our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone... We will no longer accept that," Sanchez said. "We will protect them from the digital Wild West."
He added that his government would also introduce a new bill next week to hold social media executives accountable for illegal and hateful content.
Australia in December became the first country to ban social media for children under 16.
It's a move being closely watched by other countries considering similar age-based measures, such as Britain and France.
(Reporting by David Latona, Emma Pinedo and Victoria Waldersee; editing by Charlie Devereux)
Social media accountability refers to the responsibility of social media platforms and their executives to manage and control the content shared on their platforms, ensuring it complies with legal standards and does not promote illegal or harmful activities.
Harmful content includes any material that can cause physical, emotional, or psychological harm to individuals or groups. This can encompass hate speech, misinformation, and any illegal activities promoted through social media.
Legislation is a law or a set of laws enacted by a governing body, such as a parliament or congress, that regulates specific activities or behaviors within a jurisdiction.
Compliance refers to the process of adhering to laws, regulations, guidelines, and specifications relevant to an organization's business processes. It ensures that companies operate within legal frameworks.
