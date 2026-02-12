Adyen reports 21% revenue rise for second half of 2025
February 12, 2026
February 12, 2026
Adyen's revenue grew by 21% in the second half of 2025, reaching 1.27 billion euros. The company forecasts continued growth and a rising EBITDA margin.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dutch payments processor Adyen reported net revenue of 1.27 billion euros ($1.51 billion) for the second half of 2025 on Thursday, up 21% on a constant currency basis, capping a year of robust growth that saw it outpace struggling European rivals and solidify its position against U.S. giants PayPal and Stripe.
The finance technology firm's full-year revenue also rose 21% to 2.36 billion euros. Core profit margin, or the proportion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to revenue, expanded to 53% from 50% a year earlier, helped by wallet share gains among existing customers and disciplined cost management.
Adyen forecast revenue growth of 20-22% for 2026, and said it expected EBITDA margin to be above 55% by 2028.
The Amsterdam-based company continued to gain ground in unified commerce, processing 173 billion euros worth of transactions through point-of-sale terminals in the second half of the year, up 26% from a year earlier, as it expanded partnerships with key clients including Starbucks and Uber.
($1 = 0.8428 euros)
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
