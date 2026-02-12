Adyen reports 21% revenue rise for second half of 2025

Adyen's Financial Performance Overview

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dutch payments processor Adyen reported net revenue of 1.27 billion euros ($1.51 billion) for the second half of 2025 on Thursday, up 21% on a constant currency basis, capping a year of robust growth that saw it outpace struggling European rivals and solidify its position against U.S. giants PayPal and Stripe.

Full-Year Revenue and Profit Margins

The finance technology firm's full-year revenue also rose 21% to 2.36 billion euros. Core profit margin, or the proportion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to revenue, expanded to 53% from 50% a year earlier, helped by wallet share gains among existing customers and disciplined cost management.

Future Revenue Growth Projections

Adyen forecast revenue growth of 20-22% for 2026, and said it expected EBITDA margin to be above 55% by 2028.

Transaction Processing Insights

The Amsterdam-based company continued to gain ground in unified commerce, processing 173 billion euros worth of transactions through point-of-sale terminals in the second half of the year, up 26% from a year earlier, as it expanded partnerships with key clients including Starbucks and Uber.

($1 = 0.8428 euros)

