Oracle shares drop 12% in Europe after forecasts miss Wall St targets
Oracle shares drop 12% in Europe after forecasts miss Wall St targets
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Oracle opened almost 12% lower in Frankfurt, tracking U.S. afterhour losses after the company forecast sales and profit that missed analyst estimates.
Oracle said spending would rise by $15 billion compared with earlier estimates - a sign that big capital outlays to chase AI cloud-computing customers is not turning into profit as fast as Wall Street had expected.
"Results were mixed with backlog of $523B slightly ahead... Despite management's commitment to its IG (investment-grade) debt rating, AI debt funding concerns were unresolved," wrote Jefferies in a note, sticking to its buy rating.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)
Explore more articles in the Finance category