Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Ocado said on Tuesday that its exclusivity with retailers for its technology allowing them to pick and dispatch online food orders from vast robotic warehouses has ended in most markets, including in the U.S. with Kroger.

In recent years, Ocado has seen its market value and revenues overtaken by DoorDash and Instacart, despite having had a head start on both - a challenge amplified by its fallout with Kroger, the firm's most important partner.

The British technology group had in its half-year results in July said that it expected to roll off exclusivity arrangements by the end of the year in majority of markets.

Ocado now expects to begin new commercial activity in several international grocery markets, as it continues to "work closely" with partners across the world.

"As we continue to support all of our partners to improve and grow their online businesses, we will also now bring the full range of Ocado's AI-powered and robotic solutions back to multiple markets," CEO Tim Steiner said in a statement.

Besides Kroger, Ocado listed 12 other international partners, including Aeon in Japan and Lotte Shopping in South Korea.

It was not immediately clear if the end of Ocado's exclusivity also applied to partners in Britain.

