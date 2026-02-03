Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Buying a non-traditional property can be a smart move. Sometimes you get more space, a better location, or a lower price compared to standard homes.

The challenge is that many lenders treat non-standard properties differently. The valuation can be harder, the resale market can be smaller, and the paperwork can get more detailed.

If you understand what lenders look for before you apply, you can save weeks of delays and avoid unnecessary declines.

What counts as a non-traditional property

In simple terms, a non-traditional property is anything that does not fit the “standard brick-built home with a conventional roof” model most lenders prefer.

Common examples include:

Timber frame or steel frame homes



Thatched roofs



Concrete construction (including some system-built homes)



Converted flats (barns, churches, warehouses)



High-rise flats above certain floors



Properties with short leases



Homes in high-risk flood or subsidence areas





Not every lender avoids these, but many will want extra checks.

Why lenders can be cautious

Lenders are not only assessing you. They are also assessing the property as security for the loan.

Non-traditional properties can trigger caution for a few reasons.

First, resale can be less predictable. If the lender ever needs to repossess and sell, they want confidence the property can sell quickly at a fair market value.

Second, the construction type can affect insurance and maintenance costs. If a property is harder or more expensive to insure, lenders see added risk. Third, valuers may struggle to find comparable sales. If the valuer cannot support the price with strong comparisons, the lender may reduce the valuation or decline the application.

The valuation step is where many applications slow down

For standard homes, the valuation process is usually straightforward.

For non-traditional homes, the valuer may request extra details, such as:

construction method and materials





roof type and current condition





evidence of repairs or specialist surveys





proof of compliance for any conversions or extensions





This can add time, especially if documents are missing or you need a specialist report. If you are buying a converted building, expect questions about planning permissions, building regulation sign-offs, and structural changes.

Insurance is not a small detail

Many lenders require buildings insurance in place from exchange or completion, depending on the transaction.

Some non-standard properties can be insured, but only through specialist insurers. Premiums can be higher, and exclusions can be stricter.

If you wait until the last minute to explore insurance, you can end up delaying the purchase. A simple step that helps is getting an insurance indication early, especially for thatched roofs, unusual construction, or high-risk locations.

Lease length and property type can change the lender pool

Non-traditional lending is not only about construction. Leasehold flats with short leases, ex-local authority properties, and high-rise flats can all reduce the number of available lenders.

Many lenders have minimum lease length requirements, and some have specific rules around cladding, building safety documentation, or floors above a certain height.

If your property has a short lease, a lease extension plan can significantly improve your mortgage options.

How to make your application stronger

A successful non-traditional mortgage application is usually the result of preparation, not luck. Here are the steps that make the biggest difference.

Borrower checklist before you apply

Confirm the exact construction type and roof type with the agent or seller





Gather renovation history, receipts, and guarantees (roof, damp proofing, structural work)





Get specialist survey recommendations if the property is unusual





Check lease length (if leasehold) and ask about building safety documentation where relevant





Explore insurance availability and estimated premiums early





Prepare a clean income and affordability pack (payslips, accounts, bank statements)





This is usually enough to avoid the most common delays.

Mortgage options if the property is non-standard

Many buyers assume “non-traditional property” means “no mortgage available.” That is not true. It usually means you need a better match between the property profile and the lender’s appetite.

Specialist mortgages

Specialist lenders may be comfortable with certain construction types, especially if the property has a strong survey report and good maintenance history.

Rates can be higher than mainstream lenders, but the trade-off is approval, where high-street options may not fit.

Secured loans for homeowners

If you already own a property and want to release funds, a secured loan can be an alternative route depending on your circumstances and goals.

If you are dealing with unusual property features and want specialist guidance, Willows Finance works with borrowers on homeowner finance and secured lending, including cases involving non-standard construction, where lender criteria can be more selective.

Bridging finance for time-sensitive purchases

If timelines are tight, bridging can sometimes help you complete first and refinance later. This only works when you have a realistic, well-documented exit plan.

The key is not to treat bridging as a shortcut. It is a structured product with costs and conditions that must be understood upfront.

Where buyers go wrong

Most problems happen in three places. The first is applying with a lender that has no appetite for the property type. That wastes time and creates unnecessary credit searches.

The second is underestimating documentation. Non-standard homes often need more detail, not less. The third is assuming the asking price and the valuation will match. With unusual properties, the valuer’s view can differ, and the lender will base lending on that valuation.

Building trust in finance content matters more than ever

Borrowers research heavily before choosing a lender or broker. They look for clarity, proof, and credible explanations. That is why finance brands that invest in educational content and reputable citations tend to perform better long-term, both for conversions and visibility.

If you want a deeper look at how finance websites earn trust signals and editorial mentions, this guide on link building for financial sites is a helpful reference.

A quick perspective from high-cost markets

Even though lending rules differ from country to country, the buyer psychology is similar in expensive cities.

In places like London, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney, and Singapore, housing costs put extra pressure on monthly payments and cash needed at closing.

When affordability gets tight, borrowers become more sensitive to loan structures, thresholds, and hidden costs. A useful comparison is the NYC mortgage reality check, which shows how buyers think when prices and borrowing limits collide.

Final thoughts

Non-traditional properties are not a dead end for financing. They just require a more careful approach.

If you treat the property as part of the underwriting story, not just the purchase, you can avoid the common traps that waste time and reduce options.

Focus on documentation, insurance, valuation readiness, and choosing the right lender pool from the start. That is how non-standard purchases become smooth transactions.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or mortgage advice. Always consult a regulated professional before making property or lending decisions.