Plus500 Enters U.S. Prediction Markets with Kalshi Partnership

Plus500's Expansion into Prediction Markets

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Multi-asset trading platform Plus500 said on Tuesday it had launched event-based prediction markets on its U.S. retail platform through a partnership with Kalshi.

Overview of Prediction Markets

The Plus500 Futures offering, in collaboration with the U.S-based prediction markets exchange, will enable retail customers to trade contracts on economic, financial, and geopolitical events through the federally regulated Kalshi Klear LLC.

Partnership with Kalshi

Prediction markets, which saw $47 billion in global trading volume in 2025, let people buy and sell contracts on real-world outcomes, with prices shifting to reflect how likely the market thinks an event is to happen.

Market Trends and Future Outlook

The launch marks Plus500's expansion into a rapidly growing segment of the trading landscape as prediction markets attract increasing interest from retail and institutional participants seeking regulated ways to bet on real-world outcomes.

Israel-based Plus500 announced its first foray into prediction markets in December last year, when it was appointed as clearing partner for CME Group and FanDuel's event-based contracts platform.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)