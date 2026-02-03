Fintech broker Plus500 expands into US prediction markets with Kalshi deal
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Plus500 partners with Kalshi to launch US prediction markets, allowing trading on economic and geopolitical events, marking a strategic expansion.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Multi-asset trading platform Plus500 said on Tuesday it had launched event-based prediction markets on its U.S. retail platform through a partnership with Kalshi.
The Plus500 Futures offering, in collaboration with the U.S-based prediction markets exchange, will enable retail customers to trade contracts on economic, financial, and geopolitical events through the federally regulated Kalshi Klear LLC.
Prediction markets, which saw $47 billion in global trading volume in 2025, let people buy and sell contracts on real-world outcomes, with prices shifting to reflect how likely the market thinks an event is to happen.
The launch marks Plus500's expansion into a rapidly growing segment of the trading landscape as prediction markets attract increasing interest from retail and institutional participants seeking regulated ways to bet on real-world outcomes.
Israel-based Plus500 announced its first foray into prediction markets in December last year, when it was appointed as clearing partner for CME Group and FanDuel's event-based contracts platform.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)
