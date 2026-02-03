Kyiv mayor says 1,170 residential buildings without heating after Russian attack
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Kyiv's Mayor reports 1,170 homes without heating after a Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing a severe heating crisis.
KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday that 1,170 residential buildings in the capital were left without heating after an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
