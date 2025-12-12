Nobel Peace Prize committee condemns "brutal" arrest of Iranian laureate Narges Mohammadi
Nobel Peace Prize committee condemns "brutal" arrest of Iranian laureate Narges Mohammadi
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was arrested in a "brutal" manner in Iran and must be released immediately, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, said on Friday.
Mohammadi was awarded the award in 2023, following her three-decade campaign for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty in Iran.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouché, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)