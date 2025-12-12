EU, India unlikely to finalize trade agreement by end of year, Bloomberg News reports
EU, India unlikely to finalize trade agreement by end of year, Bloomberg News reports
Posted on December 12, 2025
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Trade negotiators from India and the European Union are no longer optimistic about finalising a trade agreement by the end of the year, with talks stuck over some key issues such as steel and automobiles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The EU wants New Delhi to raise its quota of about 80,000 cars it can export to India under a reduced tariff, the report said.
Meanwhile, New Delhi is seeking an easing of duties on some steel products exported to the EU and wants flexibility around the bloc's rules on carbon taxes, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
