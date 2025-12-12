Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Trade negotiators from ‍India and ‌the European Union are no ⁠longer optimistic ‌about finalising a trade agreement by the end of the year, ⁠with talks stuck over some key ​issues such as steel and ‌automobiles, Bloomberg ⁠News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The ​EU wants New Delhi to raise its quota of about 80,000 cars it can ​export ‍to India ​under a reduced tariff, the report said.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is seeking an easing of duties on some steel products exported ⁠to the EU and wants flexibility around the ​bloc's rules on carbon taxes, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify ‌the report.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)