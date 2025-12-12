UN completes investigation into ICC prosecutor's alleged sexual misconduct
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United Nations has completed an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, the presidency of the court's governing body said on Friday.
The findings will remain confidential while an external panel of judicial experts reviews them - a process that is expected to take up to 30 days, the ICC's governing body said.
Khan, who rejects all allegations of wrongdoing, stepped aside temporarily while the investigation was ongoing.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
