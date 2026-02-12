NATO should be more based on partnership instead of dependency, Pentagon policy chief says
February 12, 2026
February 12, 2026
Pentagon's policy chief calls for NATO to focus on partnership rather than dependency, with increased military spending by Europe and Canada making allies more equal.
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Increased military spending by Europe countries and Canada will make NATO allies more equal partners within the alliance, U.S. Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby said on Thursday.
"In 2025 we saw a genuine commitment to have Europe lead the conventional defence of NATO," the Pentagon's policy chief said before a meeting with defence ministers from NATO countries in Brussels.
"Now it's time to march out together, to be pragmatic, we have a really strong basis for working together in partnership, for a NATO based on partnership rather than dependency. Really a return to what NATO originally was intended for," he said.
(Reporting by Andrew Gray and Bart Meijer, editing by Inti Landauro)
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
Dependency in international relations refers to a situation where one country relies heavily on another for security, resources, or support.
