Ukraine's Heraskevych Disqualified from Winter Games for Helmet Tribute

By Julien Pretot

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Milano Cortina Winter Games on Thursday over the use of a helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed in the war with Russia, the International Olympic Committee said.

He was informed of his disqualification after a meeting with IOC President Kirsty Coventry early in the morning at the sliding venue.

His team said they would appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Coventry told reporters she had wanted to meet the athlete face to face in a last-ditch effort to break the impasse.

"I was not meant to be here but I thought it was really important to come here and talk to him face to face," Coventry told reporters.

"No one, especially me, is disagreeing with the messaging, it's a powerful message, it's a message of remembrance, of memory.

"The challenge was to find a solution for the field of play. Sadly we've not been able to find that solution" she added, choking up.

"I really wanted to see him race, It's been an emotional morning."

The IOC offered him the opportunity to display his "helmet of remembrance" depicting 24 images of dead compatriots before the start and after the end of Thursday's race at the Games, while also allowing him to wear a black armband while competing.

"I am disqualified from the race. I will not get my Olympic moment," said Heraskevych.

The skeleton competition starts later on Thursday.

(Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)