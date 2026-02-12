Olympics-Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych disqualified over 'helmet of remembrance'
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Games for wearing a tribute helmet. The IOC offered alternatives, and an appeal is planned.
By Julien Pretot
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Milano Cortina Winter Games on Thursday over the use of a helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed in the war with Russia, the International Olympic Committee said.
He was informed of his disqualification after a meeting with IOC President Kirsty Coventry early in the morning at the sliding venue.
His team said they would appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Coventry told reporters she had wanted to meet the athlete face to face in a last-ditch effort to break the impasse.
"I was not meant to be here but I thought it was really important to come here and talk to him face to face," Coventry told reporters.
"No one, especially me, is disagreeing with the messaging, it's a powerful message, it's a message of remembrance, of memory.
"The challenge was to find a solution for the field of play. Sadly we've not been able to find that solution" she added, choking up.
"I really wanted to see him race, It's been an emotional morning."
The IOC offered him the opportunity to display his "helmet of remembrance" depicting 24 images of dead compatriots before the start and after the end of Thursday's race at the Games, while also allowing him to wear a black armband while competing.
"I am disqualified from the race. I will not get my Olympic moment," said Heraskevych.
The skeleton competition starts later on Thursday.
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Disqualification in sports refers to the removal of an athlete from competition due to violations of rules or regulations. This can include the use of prohibited equipment or failure to comply with specific guidelines set by governing bodies.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is the governing body of the Olympic Games. It is responsible for organizing the Games and ensuring that they are conducted in accordance with the Olympic Charter.
An appeal process in sports allows athletes or teams to contest decisions made by officials or governing bodies. This process typically involves submitting a formal request for review and may include hearings or presentations.
Explore more articles in the Finance category