European shares at record high on earnings boost
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Feb 12 (Reuters) - European shares hit a record high on Thursday, with French stocks leading gains among regional benchmarks as investors welcomed positive corporate earnings from the likes of Legrand and Hermes.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7% at 625.86 points as of 0809 GMT, with France's CAC 40 index up over 1.4%.
Legrand shares jumped 3.3% after the electrical and digital building infrastructure group said strong data centre demand was helping its expansion, supporting a slight increase in its medium-term profitability targets.
Hermes reported another quarter of steady revenue growth, lifted by strong sales in the U.S. and Japan, sending the shares of the luxury group 2.3% higher.
Investors globally were also relieved that U.S. data on Wednesday reflected a broadly resilient jobs market, while AI-disruption worries that had plagued equities over the past few sessions took a backseat temporarily. [MKTS/GLOB]
On the M&A front, money manager Schroders <SDR.L> shot up 30% after U.S. asset manager Nuveen <NIM.N> agreed to buy the UK company for 9.9 billion pounds ($13.5 billion), creating a group with combined assets under management of nearly $2.5 trillion. Financial services jumped 1.4% and led sectors higher.
(Reporting by Avinash P and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)
The STOXX 600 index is a stock market index that represents the performance of 600 large, mid, and small-cap companies across 17 European countries.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) refer to the process of consolidating companies or assets through various types of financial transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and takeovers.
