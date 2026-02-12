European Stocks Surge to All-Time Highs Driven by Strong Earnings

European Market Performance

Feb 12 (Reuters) - European shares hit a record high on Thursday, with French stocks leading gains among regional benchmarks as investors welcomed positive corporate earnings from the likes of Legrand and Hermes.

Key Contributors to Growth

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.7% at 625.86 points as of 0809 GMT, with France's CAC 40 index up over 1.4%.

M&A Developments

Legrand shares jumped 3.3% after the electrical and digital building infrastructure group said strong data centre demand was helping its expansion, supporting a slight increase in its medium-term profitability targets.

Global Economic Context

Hermes reported another quarter of steady revenue growth, lifted by strong sales in the U.S. and Japan, sending the shares of the luxury group 2.3% higher.

Investors globally were also relieved that U.S. data on Wednesday reflected a broadly resilient jobs market, while AI-disruption worries that had plagued equities over the past few sessions took a backseat temporarily. [MKTS/GLOB]

On the M&A front, money manager Schroders <SDR.L> shot up 30% after U.S. asset manager Nuveen <NIM.N> agreed to buy the UK company for 9.9 billion pounds ($13.5 billion), creating a group with combined assets under management of nearly $2.5 trillion. Financial services jumped 1.4% and led sectors higher.

(Reporting by Avinash P and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)