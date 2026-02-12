Mercedes-Benz to recall 11,895 vehicles in the US over fire hazard, NHTSA says
Mercedes-Benz recalls 11,895 US vehicles over fire risks from high-voltage batteries. Owners advised to park outside and limit charging.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling 11,895 vehicles in the U.S. over high-voltage batteries that can fail internally and pose a fire risk while parked or driving, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.
Vehicle owners are being told to park outside, limit charging and seek a free battery replacement, the NHTSA notice said.
(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Chris Reese)
