Staff calls off strike at Paris Louvre museum for now - union

PARIS, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Staff at France's Louvre ‍museum ‌in Paris has voted to call off a ⁠strike they ‌began on Monday over pay and working conditions, union representatives said on Friday.

"At a general ⁠meeting held today, Louvre Museum staff unanimously decided to ​pause their action in order ‌to allow the museum ⁠to reopen and welcome visitors," the statement from the CFDT-Culture union said.

The museum ​was entirely closed on Monday as staff walked out and partly reopened from Wednesday. Tuesday is the museum's weekly ​closure ‍day.

Trade unions said ​they condemn "the lack of concrete answers regarding the security plan and the future of the establishment, in a context of dilapidation and deteriorating working conditions"

They also regretted "the ⁠silence of the museum's president, who has neither met with ​staff nor issued a statement"

A new meeting has been scheduled for January 5 to maintain momentum if the ‌expected responses are not forthcoming.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Noemie Olive, editing by Inti Landauro)