Staff calls off strike at Paris Louvre museum for now - union
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Staff at France's Louvre museum in Paris has voted to call off a strike they began on Monday over pay and working conditions, union representatives said on Friday.
"At a general meeting held today, Louvre Museum staff unanimously decided to pause their action in order to allow the museum to reopen and welcome visitors," the statement from the CFDT-Culture union said.
The museum was entirely closed on Monday as staff walked out and partly reopened from Wednesday. Tuesday is the museum's weekly closure day.
Trade unions said they condemn "the lack of concrete answers regarding the security plan and the future of the establishment, in a context of dilapidation and deteriorating working conditions"
They also regretted "the silence of the museum's president, who has neither met with staff nor issued a statement"
A new meeting has been scheduled for January 5 to maintain momentum if the expected responses are not forthcoming.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Noemie Olive, editing by Inti Landauro)
