Home > Headlines > Staff calls off strike at Paris Louvre museum for now - union
Headlines

Staff calls off strike at Paris Louvre museum for now - union

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

PARIS, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Staff at France's Louvre ‍museum ‌in Paris has voted to call off a ⁠strike they ‌began on Monday over pay and working conditions, union representatives said on Friday.

"At a general ⁠meeting held today, Louvre Museum staff unanimously decided to ​pause their action in order ‌to allow the museum ⁠to reopen and welcome visitors," the statement from the CFDT-Culture union said.

The museum ​was entirely closed on Monday as staff walked out and partly reopened from Wednesday. Tuesday is the museum's weekly ​closure ‍day.

Trade unions said ​they condemn "the lack of concrete answers regarding the security plan and the future of the establishment, in a context of dilapidation and deteriorating working conditions"

They also regretted "the ⁠silence of the museum's president, who has neither met with ​staff nor issued a statement"

A new meeting has been scheduled for January 5 to maintain momentum if the ‌expected responses are not forthcoming.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Noemie Olive, editing by Inti Landauro)

Related Posts
UK welcomes EU funding agreement for Ukraine
UK welcomes EU funding agreement for Ukraine
Canton Zurich urges government to soften UBS capital requirements plan
Canton Zurich urges government to soften UBS capital requirements plan
Ukraine hits Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean for first time, SBU source says
Ukraine hits Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean for first time, SBU source says
Explainer-How the EU's $105 billion loan to Ukraine will work without frozen Russian assets?
Explainer-How the EU's $105 billion loan to Ukraine will work without frozen Russian assets?
UK imposes sanctions on perpetrators of violence against Syrian civilians
UK imposes sanctions on perpetrators of violence against Syrian civilians
Pope Leo names new leader of the Catholic Church in London
Pope Leo names new leader of the Catholic Church in London
German industry voices frustration over EU-Mercosur deal delay
German industry voices frustration over EU-Mercosur deal delay
Russian defense firms targeted by hackers using AI, other tactics
Russian defense firms targeted by hackers using AI, other tactics
Trump administration officials race to meet Friday deadline for Epstein files
Trump administration officials race to meet Friday deadline for Epstein files
Slovakia rejects further financing of Ukraine's military needs, PM says
Slovakia rejects further financing of Ukraine's military needs, PM says
Del Vecchio heir buys 30% of Il Giornale in push for Italian media hub
Del Vecchio heir buys 30% of Il Giornale in push for Italian media hub
Russia, Ukraine carry out new exchange of bodies
Russia, Ukraine carry out new exchange of bodies

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

What Russian President Putin said at end-of-year press conference

What Russian President Putin said at end-of-year press conference

Russia's Putin warns of risks for top oil producers' reserves in EU

Russia's Putin warns of risks for top oil producers' reserves in EU

Japan to import Spanish pork processed before swine fever outbreak

Japan to import Spanish pork processed before swine fever outbreak

Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision

Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision

Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join

Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join

Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says

Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says

Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference

Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference

French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM

French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM

Maersk completes first Red Sea voyage in nearly two years

Maersk completes first Red Sea voyage in nearly two years

Putin says Russia does not believe Ukraine is ready for peace talks

Putin says Russia does not believe Ukraine is ready for peace talks

Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold

Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold

Norway's crown princess needs lung transplant, palace says

Norway's crown princess needs lung transplant, palace says

View All Headlines Posts