MILAN, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - LMDV Capital, the investment vehicle of Leonardo ‍Maria ‌Del Vecchio, said on Friday it had agreed to ⁠buy a 30% stake ‌in Il Giornale, a right-leaning Italian newspaper controlled by the Angelucci family.

Del Vecchio, one of the heirs to the late founder ⁠of eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica Leonardo Del Vecchio, said the deal marked the ​first step towards creating "an Italian publishing hub".

"This ‌investment, alongside the Angelucci ⁠family, represents a concrete step in the direction I outlined in recent months: strengthening Italian publishing with patient, ​Italian industrial capital", Del Vecchio said.

The statement also said LMDV Capital had recently signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire a majority stake in an Italian media group, ​though ‍it did not ​disclose the group's name.

Earlier this month, Del Vecchio said he had offered 140 million euros ($163.97 million) to buy the GEDI group, publisher of the centre-left Italian newspapers la Repubblica and La Stampa, but his offer was rejected.

GEDI, a ⁠loss-making company owned by the Agnelli family holding company EXOR, is in talks with ​the Greek media company Antenna.

Il Giornale, founded in 1974, was previously controlled by the Berlusconi family.

LMDV Capital has completed a string of acquisitions in ‌recent years ranging from hospitality brands to the beverage industry.

($1 = 0.8538 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)