Russia, Ukraine carry out new exchange of bodies

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

MOSCOW/KYIV, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia have ‍carried ‌out a new exchange of bodies of ⁠dead soldiers, Ukrainian ‌and Russian officials said on Friday.

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said Russia had handed over to ⁠Ukraine the remains of 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen and ​had received the bodies of 26 ‌Russian soldiers from ⁠Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that Kyiv had received 1,003 bodies of killed servicemen from ​Russia. They said that investigators and experts would work to conduct all necessary examinations and identify them.

Ukraine's prisoner-of-war coordination ​center ‍posted on ​the Telegram app pictures of several large trucks and people in protective overalls checking bodies in white sacks.

Since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022, Kyiv ⁠and Moscow have conducted regular exchanges of the bodies of ​the killed servicemen.

Authorities in both countries have been generally tight-lipped about the overall numbers of soldiers killed ‌and wounded.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva, Olena Harmash, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

