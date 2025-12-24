Louis Dreyfus' finance chief Patrick Treuer dies
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 24, 2025
PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity trader Louis Dreyfus' Chief Financial Officer Patrick Treuer has died unexpectedly, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Treuer, who joined the privately owned group in 2014, passed away the prior night, the company said, without giving more details.
"Arrangements regarding Mr. Treuer's successor as Group CFO will be announced in due course," the statement said.
Commonly known as Dreyfus, the company is part of the ABCD quartet of global crop merchants alongside ADM, Bunge Global and Cargill.
(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Mark Potter)
