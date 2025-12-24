Home > Finance > Louis Dreyfus' finance chief Patrick Treuer dies
Finance

Louis Dreyfus' finance chief Patrick Treuer dies

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 24, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity trader Louis Dreyfus' Chief Financial Officer Patrick Treuer has died unexpectedly, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Treuer, who joined the privately owned group in 2014, passed away the prior night, the company said, without giving more details.

"Arrangements regarding Mr. Treuer's successor as Group CFO will be announced in due course," the statement said.

Commonly known as Dreyfus, the company is part of the ABCD quartet of global crop merchants alongside ADM, Bunge Global and Cargill.

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Mark Potter)

Related Posts
Gold Price Trends in India: What Current Signals Indicate for 2025
Gold Price Trends in India: What Current Signals Indicate for 2025
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
UK's Secure Trust to sell motor finance business for $619 million
UK's Secure Trust to sell motor finance business for $619 million
Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes
Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes
S&P 500, Dow hit all-time closing highs; gold, silver touch records
S&P 500, Dow hit all-time closing highs; gold, silver touch records
London's FTSE 100 closes lower in shortened Christmas Eve session
London's FTSE 100 closes lower in shortened Christmas Eve session
Analysis - Chinese tariffs on EU dairy to help 'bleeding' domestic industry, send message abroad
Analysis - Chinese tariffs on EU dairy to help 'bleeding' domestic industry, send message abroad
Sterling steady near multi-month highs, BoE caution still top of mind
Sterling steady near multi-month highs, BoE caution still top of mind
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals
EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Europe slams visa bans after US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

Europe slams visa bans after US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

BP to sell 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak for $6 billion

BP to sell 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak for $6 billion

Gold, silver and platinum take a breather after record rally

Gold, silver and platinum take a breather after record rally

Dollar set for worst year since 2017, yen still in focus 

Dollar set for worst year since 2017, yen still in focus 

Oil steady on US data, geopolitical tension

Oil steady on US data, geopolitical tension

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

Lilly, Novo lock horns in India's obesity drug race

Lilly, Novo lock horns in India's obesity drug race

US targets former EU commissioner, activists with visa bans over alleged censorship

US targets former EU commissioner, activists with visa bans over alleged censorship

View All Finance Posts