Home > Headlines > Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake
Headlines

Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 24, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BELGRADE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. has granted Serbian oil refiner NIS until March 24 to negotiate the sale of its Russian owner's stake, Serbia's state-owned RTS TV reported on Wednesday.

However, RTS said NIS had not obtained an operating licence that would allow it to buy and process crude oil.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on NIS in October, as part of broader measures against Russia's energy sector, after granting a series of waivers since January.

The sanctions have halted crude supplies via Croatia's JANAF pipeline, shutting down production at the Pancevo refinery.

Russia's Gazprom has an 11.3% stake in NIS, while its sanctioned oil unit Gazprom Neft holds 44.9%. The Serbian government has 29.9%, with the remainder held by small shareholders and employees.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that Gazprom was in talks with Hungary's MOL over a possible sale of its majority stake in NIS.

(Reporting by Ivana SekularacEditing by Mark Potter)

Related Posts
Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says
Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says
Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice
Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes
Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes
Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability
Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals
EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals
Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US
Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US
Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for Ukraine peace plan, the Kremlin says
Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for Ukraine peace plan, the Kremlin says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

How Israel's hilltop settlers coordinate attacks to expel Palestinians

How Israel's hilltop settlers coordinate attacks to expel Palestinians

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting

Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Europe slams visa bans after US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

Europe slams visa bans after US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Russian air defence downs 16 Moscow-bound Ukrainian drones, mayor says

Russian air defence downs 16 Moscow-bound Ukrainian drones, mayor says

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

Russia's air defence units destroy drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says

Russia's air defence units destroy drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says

Lilly, Novo lock horns in India's obesity drug race

Lilly, Novo lock horns in India's obesity drug race

Investor Louis Bacon wins defamation case against ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Investor Louis Bacon wins defamation case against ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard

View All Headlines Posts