Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Russia awaits US response to extend the New START nuclear treaty, which limits strategic arms and is set to expire soon.
MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia is still waiting for the United States to respond to President Vladimir Putin's proposal to informally extend for a year the provisions of the last remaining nuclear arms pact between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the expiry of the New START treaty on February 5 could lead to a serious gap in the legal framework regulating nuclear arms.
New START, which was signed by presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, sets limits on the strategic weapons that each side would use to target the other's critical political and military centres in the event of a nuclear war.
It caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 on each side, with no more than 700 deployed ground- or submarine-launched missiles and bomber planes to deliver them.
(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn)
A strategic weapon is a type of weapon designed to be used against an enemy's critical infrastructure, such as military bases or cities, often with the intent to deter or defeat an adversary in a nuclear conflict.
Arms control refers to international agreements or treaties aimed at regulating the production, stockpiling, and use of weapons, particularly nuclear weapons, to enhance global security and reduce the risk of conflict.
