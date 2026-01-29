TotalEnergies Aims for 2029 LNG Production in Mozambique, CEO Confirms

TotalEnergies LNG Project Overview

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday the company was on track to deliver LNG from its Mozambique project in 2029, adding there will be a massive ramp up in activity in the country in the coming months on the project.

Project Relaunch and Financial Commitment

Pouyanne was speaking at a ceremony in Mozambique, marking the relaunch of the French energy major's $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, nearly five years after it was put on hold following a deadly attack by Islamist militants.

Impact of Natural Disasters on Mozambique

The company would give Mozambique financial aid following the deadly floods the country has suffered earlier this year, he added.

