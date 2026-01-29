Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
TotalEnergies plans to start LNG production in Mozambique by 2029, with a major project ramp-up soon. The project was relaunched after a halt due to security issues.
PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday the company was on track to deliver LNG from its Mozambique project in 2029, adding there will be a massive ramp up in activity in the country in the coming months on the project.
Pouyanne was speaking at a ceremony in Mozambique, marking the relaunch of the French energy major's $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, nearly five years after it was put on hold following a deadly attack by Islamist militants.
The company would give Mozambique financial aid following the deadly floods the country has suffered earlier this year, he added.
