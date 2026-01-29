Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers adopted new Iran sanctions on Thursday targeting individuals and entities involved in a violent crackdown on protesters and the country's support to Russia.
The ministers are also expected to reach a political agreement to include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the bloc's list of terrorist organisations, putting the group in a category similar to the Islamic State and al Qaeda and marking a symbolic shift in Europe's approach to Iran's leadership.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer, editing by Inti Landauro)
Sanctions are penalties or restrictions imposed by countries or international organizations on specific individuals, entities, or countries to influence behavior or policies.
The IRGC is a branch of Iran's armed forces, established after the Iranian Revolution, tasked with protecting the country's Islamic system and maintaining internal security.
