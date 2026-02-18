Italy hikes IRAP corporate tax for energy firms, PM Meloni says
February 18, 2026
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Italy raised the IRAP corporate tax on energy firms by two percentage points, Meloni said in Rome on Feb. 18. The move targets producers, distributors and suppliers to help fund measures that cut energy bills.
ROME, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italy will hike by two percentage points its IRAP corporate tax rate applied to energy firms, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.
The tax increase weighs on companies that produce, distribute, and supply energy products, Meloni said.
The move is part of a wider package of measures aimed at cutting energy bills for families and firms.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)
IRAP is Italy’s regional tax on productive activities. It applies to the net value of production generated by businesses and some public entities. Regions set rates within national rules, and specific sectors can face different rates under Italian tax law.
A percentage point is an absolute change in a rate. For example, raising a tax rate from 3.9% to 5.9% is an increase of two percentage points, not a 2% relative change. It directly adds to the original rate.
