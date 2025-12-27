MADRID, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A Spanish family of four is missing after a boat carrying eleven people sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather, Spanish authorities and an Indonesian news agency said on Saturday.

The other passengers - two more tourists from Spain, four crew members and a tour guide - were all rescued safely during the incident late on Friday, state news agency Antara reported.

The vessel capsized in waves of up to three metres in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular holiday spot, the island's port authority told Antara.

Indonesian rescue teams were looking for the missing family, Spain's foreign ministry told Reuters.

