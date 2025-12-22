Home > Finance > Italy to buy former nuclear site from Stellantis, statement says
Italy to buy former nuclear site from Stellantis, statement says

Posted on December 22, 2025

ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italy's cabinet on Monday authorised a state-backed company to buy from Stellantis a site that includes facilities for the temporary storage of used nuclear fuel, a statement said.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government allowed nuclear decommissioning company Sogin to "carry out the acquisition of the entire shareholding of Deposito Avogadro," which according to the environment ministry website manages a former nuclear reactor in the northern Piedmont region.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Nuclear-fired power plants were prohibited in Italy following referendums in 1987 and 2011 but the government is now drafting rules to lift the ban through the use of new nuclear-power technologies.

Meloni's government has signalled its intention to bring nuclear power back into Italy's energy mix by 2027, as part of efforts to decarbonise highly polluting industries such as steel, glass and tilemaking.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

