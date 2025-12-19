Slovakia rejects further financing of Ukraine's military needs, PM says
Posted on December 19, 2025
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Slovakia rejects further financing of Ukraine's military needs including from Slovak resources because it does not believe in a military solution to Kyiv's conflict with Russia, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.
"Slovakia will not be part of any military loan for Ukraine, and we reject further financing, including from the resources of the Slovak Republic, of military needs, because we do not believe in a military solution to the conflict," he told reporters in Brussels.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk;)
