Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 11, 2026
CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Israeli fire killed at least three Palestinians in two separate incidents across the enclave, local health authorities said, as tension rises over continued violence.
Medics said one Palestinian was killed in the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, in an area under Palestinian control, while two others were killed in the town of Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis, an area Israel still occupies.
There was no comment from the Israeli military on the two incidents.
Fighting has largely abated since Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October, two years into the war, but it has not stopped entirely. Israel and Hamas have traded blame over the violations of the deal.
A Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday that the group urged mediators to intervene to stop "daily Israeli killings that aim to derail the ceasefire deal."
More than 440 Palestinians, most of them civilians according to Gaza health officials, have been killed since the truce, as well as three Israeli soldiers.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Editing by Louise Heavens)
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops rapidly. It can lead to a loss of confidence in the financial system, resulting in a recession or economic downturn.
Investment refers to the allocation of resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit. It can involve purchasing assets like stocks, bonds, or real estate with the expectation of future returns.
Market capitalisation is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price by the total number of shares outstanding.
Economic growth is the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period of time. It is typically measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Explore more articles in the Headlines category