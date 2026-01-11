Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Opening

Highlights of the Opening Ceremony

ROME, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be among the stars at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, organisers said on Sunday.

Key Performers

The performance by Bocelli, who had also taken part in the closing ceremony of the Turin Olympics in 2006, will "be one of the most iconic passages of the event", the statement said.

Cultural Significance

"His presence represents a natural bridge between music and sport... it is an opportunity to recount the Games through the Italian musical heritage, known and appreciated throughout the world," it added.

The opening ceremony - at Milan's San Siro Stadium on February 6 - will be created and produced by Balich Wonder Studio and will feature international artists alongside elements celebrating Italian culture and innovation.

American singer Mariah Carey will be the first major music act of the event.

Italian singer and songwriter Laura Pausini, one of the country's most internationally acclaimed artists, will also be in the star-studded lineup.

(Reporting by Giulia SegretiEditing by Christian Radnedge)