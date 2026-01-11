Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 11, 2026
By Catarina Demony
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson, who was dismissed over his links to Jeffrey Epstein last year, apologised on Sunday to the victims of the late convicted sex offender but not for his own actions.
Mandelson was fired in September over emails that came to light revealing a much closer relationship than previously acknowledged. The veteran British politician called Epstein "my best pal" and had advised him on seeking early jail release.
"I want to apologise to those women for a system that refused to hear their voices and did not give them the protection they were entitled to expect," Mandelson told the BBC broadcaster when asked if he wanted to say sorry for his links.
Mandelson said he would only apologise for his own ties if he had known about Epstein's actions or been complicit.
"I was not culpable, I was not knowledgeable of what he was doing," he said.
"I believed his story and that of his lawyer, who spent a lot of time trying to persuade me of this ... that he had been falsely criminalised in his contact with these young women. Now I wish I had not believed that story."
Britain's government said at the time of Mandelson's dismissal that the depth of his ties to Epstein appeared "materially different" from what was known at the time of his appointment.
It has since named Christian Turner as its next ambassador to the U.S. in a pivotal moment for transatlantic ties.
"Do you really think that if I knew what was going on and what he was doing with and to these vulnerable young women that I'd have just sat back, ignored it and moved on?", Mandelson added in the interview, describing Epstein as an "evil monster".
(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
An apology is a statement expressing regret for an action or situation, often accompanied by an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops significantly, often leading to economic instability.
Investment refers to the act of allocating resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit over time.
The financial sector encompasses institutions and services that manage money, including banks, investment firms, insurance companies, and real estate.
Explore more articles in the Finance category