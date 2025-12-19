Home > Headlines > Maersk completes first Red Sea voyage in nearly two years
Headlines

Maersk completes first Red Sea voyage in nearly two years

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

COPENHAGEN, ‌Dec ‍19 (Reuters) - ‌Danish shipping company ⁠Maersk ‌said on ⁠Friday that ​it had completed ‌a ⁠sailing through the ​Red Sea and Bab ​el-Mandeb ‍Strait ​for the first time in nearly ⁠two years. 

(Reporting ​by Stine Jacobsen, ‌editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Related Posts
Japan to import Spanish pork processed before swine fever outbreak
Japan to import Spanish pork processed before swine fever outbreak
Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision
Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision
Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join
Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join
Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says
Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
Putin says Russia does not believe Ukraine is ready for peace talks
Putin says Russia does not believe Ukraine is ready for peace talks
Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold
Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold
Norway's crown princess needs lung transplant, palace says
Norway's crown princess needs lung transplant, palace says
Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran
Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran
European leaders react to the EU's Ukraine loan plan
European leaders react to the EU's Ukraine loan plan
Hundreds of migrants land in Greece after search operation at sea
Hundreds of migrants land in Greece after search operation at sea

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures

ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures

Ukraine welcomes 90 billion-euro EU loan, despite lack of deal on Russian assets

Ukraine welcomes 90 billion-euro EU loan, despite lack of deal on Russian assets

Analysis-EU's Ukraine funding deal keeps Kyiv in fight, Russian assets in deep freeze

Analysis-EU's Ukraine funding deal keeps Kyiv in fight, Russian assets in deep freeze

Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info

Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info

UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms

UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms

Exclusive-Syria, Kurdish forces race to save integration deal ahead of deadline

Exclusive-Syria, Kurdish forces race to save integration deal ahead of deadline

Investors react to EU funding deal for Ukraine

Investors react to EU funding deal for Ukraine

UK posts bigger-than-expected budget deficit in November

UK posts bigger-than-expected budget deficit in November

Notable deaths of 2025

Notable deaths of 2025

'Marvellous' emerging markets tipped for another star showing in 2026

'Marvellous' emerging markets tipped for another star showing in 2026

French lawmakers fail to agree budget compromise

French lawmakers fail to agree budget compromise

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Poland's Trump-backed president at key moment in war

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Poland's Trump-backed president at key moment in war

View All Headlines Posts