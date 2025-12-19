Headlines
Putin says Russia does not believe Ukraine is ready for peace talks
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his annual press conference on Friday that Moscow does not believe Ukraine is ready for peace talks.
He said Russia was "ready and willing" to end the conflict in Ukraine peacefully, based on principles he said he had set out at the Foreign Ministry in 2024.
