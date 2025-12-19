Headlines
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The French parliament will be unable to vote on the 2026 budget before the end of the year, after a joint committee of lawmakers from both houses were unable to reach an agreement on the bill, France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Friday.
