BUDAPEST, Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Hungarian police proposed on Friday that prosecutors should press charges ‍against ‌Budapest's liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony over his role in arranging an LGBTQ+ ⁠rights rally that turned into ‌an anti-government protest in June.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Budapest on June 28 as a banned Pride march swelled into a mass anti-government demonstration in one ⁠of the biggest shows of opposition to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Chief Prosecution Office ​of Budapest confirmed in an email to Reuters that ‌it had received files from ⁠the police investigation. It did not say whether it would press charges or what those charges might be.

"I am proud that I took ​every political risk for my city's freedom, and I will proudly face the court to defend my own freedom and my city's freedom," Karacsony said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Orban's government ​has ‍steadily curtailed the rights of ​the LGBTQ+ community in the past decade, and lawmakers passed a law in March that allowed for the banning of Pride marches, citing the need to protect children.

Critics of Orban cast that move as part of a wider crackdown on democratic freedoms ahead of an election next year when ⁠the Hungarian leader will face the biggest challenge to his rule since he came to power in 2010.

Karacsony ​tried to circumvent the ban on the Pride march by organising it as a municipal event, which he said did not need a permit. Police still banned the event, arguing that it ‌fell under the scope of the child protection law, but in the end the mass march went ahead peacefully.

