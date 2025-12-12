Headlines
Ukraine would join EU by 2027 under draft peace proposal, FT reports
Ukraine would join EU by 2027 under draft peace proposal, FT reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine would be slated to join the European Union by January 1 2027 under a peace proposal being discussed as part of U.S.-mediated negotiations to bring an end to the years-long Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The proposal was being negotiated by U.S. and Ukrainian officials with the support of Brussels, the FT added, citing people briefed with the document's contents.
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category