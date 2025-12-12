Home > Headlines > Ukraine would join EU by 2027 under draft peace proposal, FT reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 12, 2025

Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Ukraine would ‍be ‌slated to join the ⁠European ‌Union by January 1 2027 under ⁠a peace proposal being ​discussed as part of ‌U.S.-mediated ⁠negotiations to bring an end to ​the years-long Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times reported on ​Friday.

The ‍proposal was ​being negotiated by U.S. and Ukrainian officials with the support of Brussels, ⁠the FT added, citing ​people briefed with the document's contents.

(Reporting by Kanjyik ‌Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

