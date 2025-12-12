PARIS, Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - France imposed stricter controls and expanded vaccination zones to contain the ‍spread ‌of contagious lumpy skin disease in cattle amid mounting farmer protests in the ⁠southwest against the policy of culling ‌entire herds when outbreaks are detected.

Lumpy skin disease is a virus spread by insects that affects cattle and buffalo, causing blisters and reducing milk production. While not harmful to humans, it ⁠often results in trade restrictions and severe economic losses.

By December 9, France had detected 109 outbreaks ​of the disease, according to the ministry's website.

Several outbreaks ‌were confirmed this week in southwestern France, ⁠including at a farm with over 200 cows in the Ariege region. Authorities ordered all cows culled, sparking protests from farm unions who called the ​policy exaggerated and cruel.

"It is clear that the State's strategy is not effective, despite the systematic culling carried out as a precaution as soon as an infected bovine is detected in a herd," Coordination Rurale union said in a ​statement, calling ‍for nationwide protests.

France says ​that total culling of infected herds, alongside vaccination and movement restrictions, is necessary to contain the disease and allow cattle exports.

"The depopulation of their herd is a dramatic event, of which the public authorities are fully aware: psychological support is therefore offered to the farmers," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The head of ⁠farm union FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, called for calm. In a video on X, he backed government policy, stressing the ​need to prevent restrictions that could lower meat and dairy prices.

The ministry said on Friday it had created a new regulated area covering six departments in southwestern France where movements would be restricted and surveillance enhanced.

It ‌has regularly pointed to illegal movement of animals as a likely cause for the disease's spread in France.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Toby Chopra)