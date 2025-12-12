France toughens cattle lumpy skin disease rules amid farm protests
France toughens cattle lumpy skin disease rules amid farm protests
Posted on December 12, 2025
PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - France imposed stricter controls and expanded vaccination zones to contain the spread of contagious lumpy skin disease in cattle amid mounting farmer protests in the southwest against the policy of culling entire herds when outbreaks are detected.
Lumpy skin disease is a virus spread by insects that affects cattle and buffalo, causing blisters and reducing milk production. While not harmful to humans, it often results in trade restrictions and severe economic losses.
By December 9, France had detected 109 outbreaks of the disease, according to the ministry's website.
Several outbreaks were confirmed this week in southwestern France, including at a farm with over 200 cows in the Ariege region. Authorities ordered all cows culled, sparking protests from farm unions who called the policy exaggerated and cruel.
"It is clear that the State's strategy is not effective, despite the systematic culling carried out as a precaution as soon as an infected bovine is detected in a herd," Coordination Rurale union said in a statement, calling for nationwide protests.
France says that total culling of infected herds, alongside vaccination and movement restrictions, is necessary to contain the disease and allow cattle exports.
"The depopulation of their herd is a dramatic event, of which the public authorities are fully aware: psychological support is therefore offered to the farmers," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The head of farm union FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, called for calm. In a video on X, he backed government policy, stressing the need to prevent restrictions that could lower meat and dairy prices.
The ministry said on Friday it had created a new regulated area covering six departments in southwestern France where movements would be restricted and surveillance enhanced.
It has regularly pointed to illegal movement of animals as a likely cause for the disease's spread in France.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Toby Chopra)
