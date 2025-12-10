Ryanair loses challenge against Portuguese airline TAP's 2.55 billion euros state aid
Ryanair loses challenge against Portuguese airline TAP's 2.55 billion euros state aid
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday dismissed Ryanair's action against a decision by the European Commission to approve a restructuring aid of 2.55 billion euros ($2.97 billion) granted by Portugal to local airline TAP.
"The General Court considers that the Commission established that TAP was eligible for restructuring aid ... furthermore, it could not be alleged that the Commission had carried out an incomplete examination of the negative effects of the aid measure at issue," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.
Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline had launched more than 20 lawsuits against the European Commission for approving billions of euros in state aid to airlines during the pandemic saying the support gave those carriers an unfair advantage.
($1 = 0.8581 euros)
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Foo Yun Chee)