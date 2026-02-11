Heineken Plans to Reduce Workforce by Up to 6,000 Amid Falling Demand

Heineken's Job Cuts and Profit Forecast

By Emma Rumney

Details of Job Reductions

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Heineken said on Wednesday it would cut up to 6,000 jobs from its global workforce and set lower expectations for profit growth in 2026 than a year earlier, as the Dutch brewer and its peers grapple with weak demand for beers.

Revised Profit Growth Expectations

The world's No.2 brewer by market value has promised to deliver higher growth with fewer resources under a new strategy spanning the years until 2030.

Company's New Strategy

This productivity drive would unlock significant savings and reduce its global head count by between 5,000 and 6,000 roles over the next two years, it added.

The news comes as the maker of Tiger and Amstel, alongside its namesake lager, also reported forecast-beating annual organic operating profit, which grew 4.4% in 2025 versus analyst expectations for 4% growth.

But it trimmed its growth expectations for 2026 versus a year earlier, saying it expected profits to grow between 2% and 6%, rather than the 4% to 8% growth it guided for in 2025.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)