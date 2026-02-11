Submarine maker TKMS hits record $22 billion order backlog, raises sales outlook
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
German submarine maker TKMS has raised its sales outlook and hit a new high in order backlog, driven by increased demand for warships amid rising geopolitical tensions.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - TKMS hit a fresh $22 billion high in order backlog and raised its sales outlook, the German submarine maker said on Wednesday, citing a boost in demand for warships at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.
Sales are now expected to rise by 2% to 5% in 2026, from a previous range of minus 1% to up to 2%, said the company, which was spun off from Thyssenkrupp last year.
This compares with an average forecast of 2.9% in an LSEG poll of banks and brokerages.
"In view of current geopolitical developments, our customers continue to show a high demand for advanced maritime capabilities," CEO Oliver Burkhard said.
"As the only fully integrated maritime systems supplier in Europe, we are ideally positioned to meet the needs in all dimensions of our industry."
Like many of its peers, TKMS has been riding a surge in investor demand for shares in arms and weapon-makers, triggered by the war in Ukraine as well as U.S. pressure on Europe to step up its defense capabilities.
($1 = 0.8391 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Ludwig Burger)
