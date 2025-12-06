NEW ‌YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar ‍extended ‌losses against major peers including the euro, ⁠Swiss franc, and ‌Japanese yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in a widely ⁠expected move.

The Fed's decision to lower the benchmark policy ​rate by a quarter of ‌a percentage point to ⁠the 3.50%-3.75% range drew three dissents: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and ​Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid argued that the policy rate should be left unchanged, while Fed Governor Stephen ​Miran ‍again advocated for ​a larger half-percentage-point reduction.

The greenback lost ground against peer currencies immediately after the Fed's announcement. The dollar weakened 0.58% against the Swiss franc to 0.801 and ⁠was last down 0.4% to 156.24 against the Japanese yen.

The ​euro was up 0.39% at $1.167. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen ‌and the euro, fell 0.38% to 98.84.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Nia Williams)