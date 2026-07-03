Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: Haitong International Wins Pension Fund Manager of the Year Hong Kong 2026

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Haitong International Securities Group Limited has been awarded Pension Fund Manager of the Year Hong Kong 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This prestigious accolade recognises the firm’s outstanding performance, i…

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Haitong International Securities Group Limited has been awarded Pension Fund Manager of the Year Hong Kong 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This prestigious accolade recognises the firm’s outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to delivering superior pension fund management solutions within Hong Kong’s highly competitive financial services landscape.

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® celebrate excellence across the global financial industry, honouring institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and measurable impact. Haitong International Securities Group Limited’s recognition as Pension Fund Manager of the Year Hong Kong 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® underscores its strong capabilities in managing long-term investment portfolios, delivering consistent returns, and safeguarding the financial futures of its clients.

Haitong International Securities Group Limited has distinguished itself through a robust and disciplined investment approach, supported by deep market expertise and a comprehensive understanding of pension fund requirements. The firm’s ability to navigate dynamic market conditions while maintaining a long-term investment perspective has been instrumental in achieving sustainable outcomes for institutional and retirement-focused investors.

The selection process for the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® involved a rigorous evaluation based on multiple criteria. These included, but were not limited to:

a. Investment performance and consistency of returns over time;

b. Risk management frameworks and capital preservation strategies;

c. Innovation in pension fund products and portfolio structuring;

d. Client-centric approach and transparency in reporting;

e. Integration of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations into investment strategies;

f. Technological adoption and data-driven decision-making capabilities;

g. Market reputation, leadership, and contribution to the pension fund management sector.

These criteria are aligned with Global Banking & Finance Review®’s comprehensive evaluation framework, ensuring that award recipients demonstrate excellence across operational, strategic, and client-focused dimensions .

Haitong International’s success is further supported by its strong research-driven investment philosophy, which combines macroeconomic insights with detailed asset-level analysis. The firm’s diversified investment strategies, spanning equities, fixed income, and alternative assets, have enabled it to deliver balanced and resilient portfolios tailored to the evolving needs of pension fund clients.

In addition, the company has demonstrated a commitment to innovation through the integration of advanced analytics and digital tools in portfolio management. This has enhanced decision-making processes, improved efficiency, and strengthened risk monitoring capabilities. Its proactive approach to incorporating ESG factors has also positioned the firm as a forward-thinking leader in sustainable pension fund management.

Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, commented on the achievement:

“Haitong International Securities Group Limited has shown exceptional expertise and dedication in pension fund management. Their disciplined investment strategies, focus on long-term value creation, and commitment to innovation have set them apart in Hong Kong’s financial sector. We congratulate them on being named Pension Fund Manager of the Year Hong Kong 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®.”

The recognition reflects Haitong International’s ability to adapt to changing market dynamics while maintaining a strong focus on client outcomes. Its emphasis on transparency, governance, and fiduciary responsibility has further strengthened investor confidence, making it a trusted partner for pension fund clients.

As pension systems globally continue to evolve in response to demographic shifts and economic uncertainties, the role of professional fund managers has become increasingly critical. Haitong International’s achievement at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® highlights its contribution to advancing industry standards and delivering value-driven solutions in this vital sector.

About Haitong International Securities Group Limited

Haitong International Securities Group Limited is a leading financial services provider offering a comprehensive range of services including corporate finance, asset management, wealth management, and investment solutions. With a strong presence in Hong Kong and international markets, the firm is committed to delivering innovative, client-focused financial services while maintaining high standards of governance and risk management.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).