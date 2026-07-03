Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® 2026: Baoviet Fund Management Company Secures Dual Honours

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Baoviet Fund Management Company (BVF) has secured dual honours at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®, being named Fastest Growing Fund Management Company Vietnam 2026 and Best New Mobile Trading App - BVF Mobile Vietnam 2026.

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Baoviet Fund Management Company (BVF) has secured dual honours at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®, being named Fastest Growing Fund Management Company Vietnam 2026 and Best New Mobile Trading App - BVF Mobile Vietnam 2026.

These accolades recognise Baoviet Fund Management Company’s outstanding growth performance and its commitment to innovation through digital transformation. The company’s ability to combine strong asset management capabilities with cutting-edge technology has positioned it as a leader within Vietnam’s rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® celebrate institutions that demonstrate excellence across multiple dimensions, including performance, innovation, customer experience, and market impact. Baoviet Fund Management Company’s dual recognition highlights its success in achieving sustained growth while simultaneously enhancing client engagement through digital platforms.

Baoviet Fund Management Company’s award as Fastest Growing Fund Management Company Vietnam 2026 reflects its robust expansion in assets under management, strategic portfolio diversification, and increasing investor confidence. The company has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in navigating dynamic market conditions, underpinned by disciplined investment strategies and a strong focus on long-term value creation.

In addition, the recognition as Best New Mobile Trading App - BVF Mobile Vietnam 2026 underscores BVF’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. The BVF Mobile application has been designed to provide investors with seamless access to investment services, real-time market insights, and efficient transaction capabilities. Its intuitive interface and advanced features have significantly enhanced user experience, aligning with the growing demand for digital-first financial services.

The evaluation process for the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® is rigorous and based on a comprehensive set of criteria. These include, but are not limited to:

a. Growth metrics such as assets under management, revenue expansion, and client acquisition

b. Product innovation and the development of new or enhanced financial solutions

c. Digital transformation initiatives and effective technology integration

d. Customer experience, engagement levels, and satisfaction metrics

e. Operational efficiency and process optimisation

f. Market impact, competitiveness, and strategic positioning

g. Scalability and sustainability of business models

h. Industry recognition and contribution to sector development

These criteria are aligned with established frameworks that assess innovation, process improvement, market adoption, and customer impact, ensuring a well-rounded and objective evaluation of all award recipients .

Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, commented:

“Baoviet Fund Management Company’s achievement in securing dual honours at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® is a testament to its strong growth trajectory and forward-thinking approach. The company has demonstrated an impressive ability to scale its operations while maintaining high standards of investment management. Furthermore, the launch of BVF Mobile highlights its commitment to innovation and enhancing the investor experience. We extend our congratulations to the entire team at Baoviet Fund Management Company on this well-deserved recognition.”

Baoviet Fund Management Company’s success is indicative of its broader strategic vision, which prioritises sustainable growth, innovation, and customer-centricity. By leveraging both traditional asset management expertise and modern digital solutions, the company continues to strengthen its position within Vietnam’s financial ecosystem.

As the financial services industry increasingly embraces digital transformation, initiatives such as BVF Mobile play a critical role in shaping the future of investment management. Baoviet Fund Management Company’s proactive approach in this area not only enhances accessibility for investors but also sets new benchmarks for service delivery in the region.

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® continue to recognise organisations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields. Baoviet Fund Management Company’s dual honours reaffirm its standing as a dynamic and forward-looking institution, committed to delivering value and innovation in Vietnam’s asset management sector.

About Baoviet Fund Management Company

Baoviet Fund Management Company (BVF) is a leading asset management firm in Vietnam, offering a comprehensive range of investment solutions including mutual funds, portfolio management, and advisory services. With a strong focus on innovation, disciplined investment strategies, and customer-centric service delivery, BVF aims to create sustainable value for its investors while contributing to the development of Vietnam’s financial markets.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).