Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd Wins Best Islamic Fund Management Company Malaysia 2026

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Global Banking & Finance Review® announces that Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Islamic Fund Management Company Malaysia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This recognition highlights the company’s continued excel…

Global Banking & Finance Review® announces that Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Islamic Fund Management Company Malaysia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This recognition highlights the company’s continued excellence in delivering Sharia-compliant investment solutions, innovation in Islamic asset management, and strong commitment to ethical financial practices within Malaysia’s dynamic financial landscape.

The Best Islamic Fund Management Company Malaysia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® acknowledges institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance in managing Islamic investment portfolios while adhering strictly to Sharia principles. Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd has distinguished itself through its robust product offerings, disciplined investment strategies, and unwavering focus on client value creation.

The selection process for the Best Islamic Fund Management Company Malaysia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® is rigorous and based on a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria. Multiple qualitative and quantitative factors were assessed, including but not limited to:

a. Adherence to Sharia-compliant investment principles and governance frameworks

b. Breadth and innovation of Islamic investment products and solutions

c. Investment performance and risk management capabilities

d. Customer satisfaction, transparency, and reporting standards

e. Market presence, growth trajectory, and asset under management expansion

f. Technological integration and digital innovation in fund management

g. Contribution to the development and promotion of Islamic finance in Malaysia

h. Regulatory compliance and ethical business practices

i. Industry recognition, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships

These criteria are aligned with Global Banking & Finance Review®’s comprehensive evaluation framework, ensuring that award recipients meet the highest standards of excellence across operational, financial, and governance dimensions .

Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd has demonstrated exceptional capability in navigating evolving market conditions while maintaining a strong commitment to Sharia-compliant investment practices. Its diversified portfolio of Islamic funds, disciplined asset allocation strategies, and focus on long-term value creation have positioned the company as a leading player in Malaysia’s Islamic finance ecosystem.

In addition to its strong financial and operational performance, the company has shown notable leadership in innovation. By leveraging advanced analytics, digital platforms, and enhanced client engagement tools, Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd continues to improve accessibility and transparency for investors seeking ethical and Sharia-compliant investment opportunities.

The company’s commitment to sustainability and responsible investing further strengthens its position as a market leader. By integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations within its Islamic investment framework, it aligns financial performance with broader societal impact—an increasingly important factor in modern asset management.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, stated:

“Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the Islamic asset management sector. Their ability to combine strong investment performance with strict adherence to Sharia principles, while continuously innovating to meet evolving investor needs, makes them a deserving recipient of the Best Islamic Fund Management Company Malaysia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire team for their outstanding accomplishment.”

The Best Islamic Fund Management Company Malaysia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects not only the company’s current success but also its long-term vision for growth, innovation, and contribution to the global Islamic finance industry. As demand for Sharia-compliant investment solutions continues to rise, Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of ethical finance.

Global Banking & Finance Review® remains committed to recognising institutions that drive progress, uphold the highest standards of integrity, and contribute meaningfully to the global financial ecosystem. The awards programme continues to serve as a benchmark for excellence across banking, finance, and investment sectors worldwide.

About Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd

Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd is a leading Islamic asset management company in Malaysia, specialising in Sharia-compliant investment solutions. The company offers a wide range of Islamic funds and portfolio management services designed to meet the diverse needs of institutional and retail investors. With a strong focus on ethical investing, innovation, and disciplined risk management, Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd continues to play a significant role in advancing Malaysia’s position as a global hub for Islamic finance.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).