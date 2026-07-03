Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: Garanti BBVA Asset Management Named Best Asset Management Company Turkiye 2026

Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Garanti BBVA Asset Management has been awarded the prestigious title of

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Garanti BBVA Asset Management has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Asset Management Company Turkiye 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This recognition reflects the firm's continued commitment to innovation, disciplined investment management, and delivering long-term value to its clients.

The Best Asset Management Company Turkiye 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognises institutions that demonstrate excellence across multiple aspects of asset management, including investment performance, portfolio innovation, operational efficiency, customer engagement, and sustainable business growth. Garanti BBVA Asset Management distinguished itself through disciplined investment strategies, comprehensive risk management, and a continued focus on meeting the evolving needs of investors.

Garanti BBVA Asset Management has consistently demonstrated strong capabilities in managing a diverse range of investment products for both institutional and retail clients. Its ability to respond effectively to changing market conditions, combined with a long-term investment approach, has enabled the company to deliver diversified investment solutions while maintaining a strong focus on client outcomes.

The selection process for the Best Asset Management Company Turkiye 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® was based on a comprehensive evaluation across multiple criteria, including but not limited to:

a. Investment performance and consistency across asset classes

b. Innovation in product development and portfolio management strategies

c. Risk management frameworks and regulatory compliance

d. Customer-focused service and client satisfaction

e. Technology integration and digital transformation initiatives

f. Market presence and sustainable business growth

g. Transparency, governance, and reporting standards

h. Contribution to industry development and professional excellence

The evaluation also considered the company's ability to deliver scalable investment solutions, maintain operational efficiency, and demonstrate resilience in changing market environments. Garanti BBVA Asset Management's performance across these assessment areas reflects its strong institutional capabilities and long-term strategic approach.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"Garanti BBVA Asset Management has demonstrated a strong commitment to investment excellence through disciplined portfolio management, innovation, and a customer-focused approach. Its continued investment in robust investment processes and responsible risk management has contributed to its recognition as Best Asset Management Company Turkiye 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. We congratulate the entire team at Garanti BBVA Asset Management on this well-deserved achievement."

Innovation and technology continue to play an important role in the company's asset management strategy. By leveraging digital tools, advanced analytics, and technology-driven investment processes, Garanti BBVA Asset Management has enhanced portfolio management capabilities, strengthened client engagement, and improved operational efficiency. These initiatives support the delivery of transparent and efficient investment services while aligning with evolving industry practices.

The company also maintains a strong commitment to responsible investing through the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment processes. This approach reflects its focus on sustainable investment practices while responding to evolving investor expectations and developments within global financial markets.

Receiving the Best Asset Management Company Turkiye 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects Garanti BBVA Asset Management's continued commitment to innovation, disciplined investment management, and client-focused service. Its diversified investment capabilities, prudent risk management approach, and ongoing investment in technology continue to support its development within Türkiye's asset management industry.

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognise organisations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable performance across the global financial services industry. Award recipients are selected through an independent evaluation process based on a broad range of qualitative and quantitative assessment criteria.

About Garanti BBVA Asset Management

Garanti BBVA Asset Management is an asset management company in Türkiye offering a comprehensive range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, pension funds, and discretionary portfolio management services. The company combines market expertise, disciplined investment management, robust risk management practices, and customer-focused service to deliver long-term value for institutional and retail investors. Through continued investment in innovation, transparency, and operational excellence, Garanti BBVA Asset Management continues to strengthen its investment capabilities and service offering.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).