Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: China Asset Management Named Best Asset Management Company China 2026

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that China Asset Management has been honoured with the prestigious title of

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that China Asset Management has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Asset Management Company China 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This recognition highlights the firm's commitment to excellence in asset management, innovation, and delivering long-term value to investors within China's dynamic financial market.

The Best Asset Management Company China 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognises China Asset Management's ability to deliver high-quality investment solutions, maintain strong governance standards, and respond effectively to evolving market conditions. The award recognises institutions that demonstrate excellence across multiple areas, including investment performance, innovation, customer focus, and sustainable growth.

China Asset Management distinguished itself through a comprehensive evaluation conducted by Global Banking & Finance Review®. The assessment considered multiple criteria, including but not limited to:

a. Investment performance consistency and risk-adjusted returns

b. Innovation in product development and investment strategies

c. Client-focused service and customer satisfaction

d. Adoption of technology and digital transformation initiatives

e. Market presence and sustainable business growth

f. Governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance

g. Integration of ESG principles into investment practices

h. Operational efficiency and scalability of asset management solutions

i. Industry contribution and organisational excellence

These criteria align with Global Banking & Finance Review®'s rigorous evaluation framework, which emphasises measurable performance, long-term value creation, and adherence to recognised industry best practices.

China Asset Management's recognition as Best Asset Management Company China 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects its commitment to providing diversified investment solutions for both institutional and retail investors. The company has demonstrated the ability to navigate changing market conditions through disciplined investment management, comprehensive research, and a long-term strategic approach.

Innovation continues to be an important component of the firm's business strategy. By leveraging advanced analytics, digital platforms, and data-driven investment processes, China Asset Management has enhanced operational efficiency, strengthened client engagement, and supported informed investment decision-making. These initiatives have contributed to the firm's continued development in an increasingly competitive investment environment.

The company has also demonstrated a strong commitment to responsible investing through the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment framework. This approach supports sustainable investment practices while aligning with the evolving expectations of investors and broader developments within global financial markets.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"China Asset Management's recognition as Best Asset Management Company China 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects its continued commitment to investment excellence, innovation, and client service. The firm's disciplined approach, strong governance, and focus on delivering long-term value have distinguished it within China's asset management industry. We congratulate the entire team at China Asset Management on this well-deserved achievement."

The award also recognises China Asset Management's emphasis on strong governance, regulatory compliance, and transparent business practices. Maintaining high standards of accountability and effective risk management has supported investor confidence and reinforced the firm's reputation within the industry.

In addition, the company's continued investment in product development, research capabilities, and client-focused solutions has enabled it to respond effectively to changing investor requirements across a broad range of asset classes. Its disciplined investment philosophy and commitment to continuous improvement have contributed to its sustained success.

Receiving the Best Asset Management Company China 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® further reflects China Asset Management's ongoing commitment to innovation, responsible investment practices, and delivering long-term value for its clients. The recognition acknowledges the firm's contribution to the continued development of China's asset management industry.

About China Asset Management

China Asset Management is a leading asset management firm in China, offering a comprehensive range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, and alternative asset classes. The company is known for its strong research-driven approach, robust risk management framework, and commitment to delivering long-term value for its clients. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and client-centric strategies, China Asset Management continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the asset management industry.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).